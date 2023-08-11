Norwich City: Flynn Clarke admits injuring trio by dangerous driving
- Published
A footballer has admitted causing serious injury to three people by dangerous driving.
Norwich City midfielder Flynn Clarke, 20, was given an interim driving ban after pleading guilty to the charges at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday.
The charges admitted by Clarke, who scored on his Scotland Under-21 debut last year, relate to an incident in Thorney, Cambridgeshire in April 2022.
He was bailed to appear for sentence on 15 September.
Norwich City have been contacted for comment.
