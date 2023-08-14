Sock thrown out of Cambridgeshire car leads to drug arrest

A sock in an evidence bagPolicing East Cambridgeshire
Drugs and more than £300 were found inside the sock

A man has been arrested after a sock was found by police with drugs and about £335 inside after it was thrown from a car.

Cambridgeshire Police said the "bizarre twist" happened after it attempted to stop an erratic driver on the A10 between Stretham and Little Thetford.

"The driver sent his socks flying out of the passenger window", it said.

Officers retrieved "the airborne sock" and arrested the man for possession with intent to supply, it added.

Policing East Cambridgeshire
The driver was stopped on the A10 over the weekend

