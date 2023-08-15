Plans for Cambridge telephone box coffee shop withdrawn
Plans to transform a redundant red telephone box into a coffee shop have been put on hold over safety concerns.
The proposal for the tiny shop on St Andrews Street in Cambridge was submitted in June.
Jake Armon, who put forward the application, said it would create a "small business utilising an existing space in a great location".
However, the county's highways authority said telephone boxes should be removed when no longer in use.
Mr Armon proposed selling pre-ordered coffee made by a barista who would be in the box.
Planning documents said red telephone boxes were "iconic" pieces of engineering and architecture and the plans would redefine their use to "suit modern day needs", while maintaining their character.
'New and innovative'
The documents also said: "The last few years are unprecedented circumstances caused by the global pandemic [that] has fundamentally changed the way traditional retail/hospitality works.
"Finding new and innovative ways to create businesses and employment is the principle of the phone box conversion."
However, Cambridgeshire County Council's highways authority said it would be a breach of the Highways Act and cause "detriment to pedestrian safety".
City planning officers advised Mr Armon to withdraw his application, stating it would be otherwise refused.
The plans, which were submitted on 12 June, were withdrawn last week.
The officers said: "The lack of listed status means the highway safety concerns raised by the county highways officers holds more weight and promotes the need for the removal of the existing telephone box."
Going forward, Mr Armon said he would look to discuss the plans with Cambridge City Council to find the "best way forward".
