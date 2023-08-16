Fordham's Indian Garden restaurant blaze caused by arson

Indian Garden building damaged by fire
Emergency services were called to the scene early on Monday

A fire that engulfed and destroyed a Grade II-listed restaurant was caused by an arson attack, police said.

About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Indian Garden on Church Street, Fordham, Cambridgeshire, from just before 06:00 BST on Monday.

Windows "burst open" as the fire took hold "very quickly", an eyewitness told the BBC.

PC Lucy Holderness said officers were appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV to get in touch.

Kieran King
The flames blew the ground floor windows out of the building

Police said the ground floor was destroyed and the building was structurally unsafe.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and the blaze caused a power cut in Church Street.

David Worth
Residents were told to keeps windows and doors closed if they could smell smoke

