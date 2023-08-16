Trains delayed after cyclist skids at level crossing near Ely

Queen Adelaide Level CrossingGeographer/GEOGRAPH
The cyclist came off his bike at a level crossing in Queen Adelaide, near Ely

Train services were disrupted after a cyclist skidded and fell off his bike at a level crossing, Network Rail said.

The incident, near the Queen Adelaide level crossing, close to Ely, Cambridgeshire, happened at about 18:20 BST on Wednesday.

The ambulance service attended along with British Transport Police.

No trains were involved and the crossing barriers were raised at the time, according to a spokeswoman for Network Rail.

There appeared to have been no breach or issue with the crossing, she added.

Rail services were expected to return to normal by around 21:00 BST, National Rail said.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.