Trains delayed after cyclist skids at level crossing near Ely
- Published
Train services were disrupted after a cyclist skidded and fell off his bike at a level crossing, Network Rail said.
The incident, near the Queen Adelaide level crossing, close to Ely, Cambridgeshire, happened at about 18:20 BST on Wednesday.
The ambulance service attended along with British Transport Police.
No trains were involved and the crossing barriers were raised at the time, according to a spokeswoman for Network Rail.
There appeared to have been no breach or issue with the crossing, she added.
Rail services were expected to return to normal by around 21:00 BST, National Rail said.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.