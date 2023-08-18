Northstowe Running Festival cut back over 'economic' crisis
Festival organisers said they hoped to grow the event despite having to cut back on plans due to finances.
A new licence allowing the Northstowe Running Festival to happen for two days annually was granted by South Cambridgeshire Council.
But this year the event held at Northstowe Western Park will only run for one day.
Marcin Lis said last year "was not really financially sustainable".
The event has been held since 2021 and includes live music, dance performances, an outdoor cinema, a bar and a half-marathon run.
South Cambridgeshire council granted organisers a new license to extend the festival hours to play live music and sell alcohol until 22:00 BST.
'This event comes from passion'
One of the organisers Marcin Lis described the event as "community driven".
"We are residents of Northstowe, it is not our intention to come to a random town in England, make a party and then pack up and go - we live here and know the people," he said.
Licensing officers at the council agreed to allow one two-day event between August 30 and September 30.
Mark Howell, a Conservative councillor, said the event was a "positive" one that encouraged participation of all ages, brings people together and embraces diversity among the community.
This year's festival is due to take place on 2 September.
