Cambridgeshire on-call firefighters needs more tall build training - report
A fire service has been praised for keeping people safe from fires but was told it needs to ensure staff know how to tackle blazes in tall buildings.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was recently inspected by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
The report said more needed to be done to improve diversity and on-call firefighter training.
The fire service said it was addressing the issues highlighted.
The report said the service did not make sure on-call staff were familiar with high-risk sites in their areas, including "understanding fires in tall buildings, so they are better prepared to fight fires and carry out rescues safely".
Roy Wilsher, HM Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services, said: "I am pleased with the performance of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service in keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks but it needs to improve in some areas to provide a consistently good service.
"For example, improvements could be made by diversifying its pool of future and current leaders, consistently managing and developing talent and making sure promotion processes are open, transparent and fair."
Chris Strickland, the chief fire officer for Cambridgeshire, said: "I'm really pleased with our inspection outcome as it reflects the hard work and dedication that everyone who works for our fire service puts in day in, day out, to help us deliver the best service we can with the resources we have.
"We are a very lean fire service and over the years have had to invest much time and effort into coming up with innovative ways to save money to either meet budget cuts or to reinvest to continually improve, so it is great to see this recognised.
"As expected with any inspection process, there were areas highlighted where the Inspectorate believes we can make further improvement.
"We take this feedback into account when we undertake our planning and some of these were already in motion but not completed when the inspectorate visited."
