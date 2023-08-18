Wisbech gaming business hit by fire could be demolished
A gaming shop that was ravaged by fire and had since become an "eyesore" in a market town could be demolished and rebuilt.
Cashino Gaming on Market Place, Wisbech, went up in flames last year.
Planning applications to raze the building have been submitted, but it is listed and in a conservation area.
Steve Tierney, Wisbech South councillor at Fenland District Council, said the authority was "doing everything in its power to resolve this matter".
The town centre building has remained derelict since the fire broke out last April, which saw crews from three counties tackle the blaze.
Fenland council said its officers were working closely with advisors and the building's owners to get the site back open.
However, a number of objections to the demolition applications have been received, including from Historic England and the Victorian Society.
In letters to the council, Historic England said it had "serious concerns... on heritage grounds", while the Victorian Society said it was "concerned that the proposal does not represent a sufficiently sensitive way of approaching the building".
Mr Tiernery, Conservative portfolio holder for communications, transformation, climate change and strategic refuse, said he was aware of the "detrimental impact" of the building on the surrounding area.
He said: "We are working as quickly as we can to resolve this matter with the owner, given the current restraints, to ensure the preservation of historical features and sympathetic reinstatement of those that were destroyed by the fire.
"The public often tell councillors it is an eyesore and that is something I agree with. We want this resolved as soon as possible as well."
