Earith Parish council loses bid for new village hall
A parish council has lost its bid to build a new village hall which divided opinion in the community.
Earith Parish Council had applied for planning permission to build the new facility to replace the current one.
Huntingdonshire District Council refused the application on the grounds it would "harm the character" of the Cambridgeshire village.
There were 12 objections from members of the public, with four comments in support.
The new village was earmarked for the southern end of the village recreation ground, off Bridge End.
Under the plans, the existing village hall on the High Street would be demolished.
The current village hall was closed due to "an accumulation of numerous health and safety issues", as well as "long-standing structural problems".
In its application, the parish council said it had consulted local residents adding the "community sought a sustainable, contemporary building that responded positively to its surroundings".
Objectors raised concerns over flooding and said the development would "intrude" on an area of open space while its supporters said the new hall would benefit local groups and offer offer an "appropriate location" for community events.