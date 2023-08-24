Cambridge councils say four-day week bins will improve efficiency
Bin crews will work a four-day week as part of a trial period from next month, councillors have announced.
Cambridge City Council and South Cambridgeshire District Council said the new arrangement would increase efficiency and "minimise disruption".
An opposition Conservative councillor said the plan was "flawed".
The bin collection timetable across the two districts is also due to change for 80% of residents from the week commencing 18 September.
"We want to make sure that we deliver services in the most efficient and sustainable way," said Rosy Moore, the Labour executive councillor for climate action and environment at Cambridge City Council.
"All changes have been made with the aim of making the bin rounds as efficient as possible, whilst minimising disruption for residents."
The new bin collection timetable would affect 104,000 out of 131,000 residents across the two districts, a spokesperson said.
The city council is run by Labour - and South Cambridgeshire by the Liberal Democrats.
Greater Cambridge Shared Waste, a partnership between the two local authorities, said anyone who did not receive a letter about the changes in the coming days would not be affected.
No collections would take place on a Monday.
More diesel lorries are also due to be replaced by electric vehicles.
South Cambridgeshire's cabinet approved the plan in May and the city council's resources scrutiny committee signed off on the same programme on 3 July.
The four-day week trial for office workers at South Cambridgeshire has been ongoing since January, despite opposition from the government.
The Conservative leader of the opposition at South Cambridgeshire, Heather Williams, said it was "shocking" that not all councillors were part of the decision process.
"I think it's flawed - I don't think it's doable," said Ms Williams, speaking to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.
"What they should be doing is looking at other ways to get the best out of staff throughout those five days.
"If the taxpayer is paying for five days a week worth of work, that's what they should be getting."
Cambridge City Council provided more information on its website and similar details were published for South Cambridgeshire residents.
