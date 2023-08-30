Girl, two, dies after being hit by car at Littleport holiday park
- Published
A two-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car at a holiday park.
Cambridgeshire Police said Isabella Tucker, from London, was struck at Horsley Hale Farm, near Littleport, at 18:45 BST on 25 August.
Isabella died of her injuries at hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk. Her mother, Vaida Sprainyte, paid tribute to a "beautiful daughter".
A 42-year-old woman, from Leeds, arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, has been bailed.
Ms Sprainyte said in a statement, released through police: "A beautiful daughter and little sister. It's so easy to love you. Loved you from first sight and will love you forever."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830