Forced marriage conviction is a first for Bedfordshire Police
- Published
A man who forced a woman into marriage and left her fearing for her life has been jailed for 54 months.
Kulbir Singh Moroak, 28, from Luton, was found guilty of forced marriage, using controlling behaviour and beating and strangling his victim.
Bedfordshire Police said it was the force's first ever conviction of its kind and the marriage was an attempt by Moroak to secure a passport and visa.
A 10-year restraining order was also imposed on Moroak at Luton Crown Court.
Police said he subjected his victim to physical, verbal and emotional abuse for months.
In November, friends of the victim contacted police to report the abuse, but the force said she had feared if she spoke out she would be abused further.
The force said its specialist Emerald domestic abuse team remained in contact with the victim discretely.
A force spokesman said: "This culminated in a situation where Moroak assaulted the woman and forced her to flee from officers, which led to her eventually opening up to police once he was arrested."
'Fearing for my life'
In her victim impact statement, she said: "Having the Bedfordshire Police arrest him on that day was relief for me as I knew then he can't hurt me.
"I was fearing for my life, and I thought he was going to kill me. If I did not do this, he would have done this to someone else's life."
In June, Moroak, of Roman Road, was found guilty of forced marriage, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of common assault and two counts of intentional strangulation.
Det Con Chloe Plowman, who led the investigation, said: "The victim... was under unimaginable psychological and emotional pressure not to speak to police.
"When it comes to forced marriage, we recognise that it is extremely difficult to come forward. Often the victim will need to go against their family, friends and sometimes their community, and that it is not always easy to report.
"Whilst this sentencing is the first of its kind in Bedfordshire, we hope it demonstrates that your voice will be heard."
