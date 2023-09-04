Ely railway bridge hit by lorry again
One of the "most hit" railway bridges in England has been struck again.
A lorry crashed into the bridge - known as Stuntney bridge - in Ely, Cambridgeshire, at about 13:50 BST on Sunday.
Police posted on Facebook warning people to avoid the Station Road area, but said the road was reopened at about 14:15.
When Network Rail last released figures of its "most bashed" bridges, Stuntney was fifth on it list.
