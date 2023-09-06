Caring Together in East of England says it is facing closure
A charity that provides activities, respite and support groups for young carers says it is facing closure after its funding dried up.
Caring Together helps children and teenagers across Cambridgeshire and Norfolk who care for relatives.
It said BBC Children in Need had been funding its work for many years, but that had now stopped.
The charity is "urgently appealing for support" to continue its young carer provision beyond 2023.
The St Ives-based charity has been supported by BBC Children in Need for about 10 years, and its last round of three-year funding amounted to £50,000 per year, however, it failed in its latest bid to renew that.
"We are massively appreciative of the funding we've had from Children in Need, and are doing all we can to ensure our young carer work can carry on," said a spokesperson for Caring Together.
It costs Caring Together £310 to support one young person for a year, which includes activities, transport costs if needed, and support from volunteers and trained staff.
The charity is currently helping 150 young carers across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, and that support is ongoing, with assistance as the children grow older from other parts of Caring Together.
Tonya from Peterborough has breathing difficulties and chronic pain after suffering emphysema and a collapsed lung.
Her children Sophie, 10, and Richard, 15, help to run the house and keep on top of her medication.
"Richard will help me to organise all my meds into the pill boxes, and the children help with the chores," she said.
On the first day back at school, Sophie told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "I've been helping mummy to dry the clothes and hang them on the line.
"When we have a proper dinner, me and my brother help to cook it."
'Mum guilt'
Both children have been supported by Caring Together from a young age, and their mum says it "gives them a break" and can offer summer breaks to young carers.
"Sophie's confidence has come on leaps and bounds since joining their activities," said Tonya.
"My dad might sometimes take them to the beach. But this summer, the only things Sophie has really done is these trips."
Richard said the charity had "helped me to feel less alone, knowing there are more people like me out there".
"I enjoy meeting other people who understand as they are going through similar situations," he added.
Tonya said she suffered from "mum guilt" about the impact on her children of having them look after her.
"I thought I'd look after them; I want them to just be kids," she said.
15-year-old Erin said having support from Caring Together was "probably the best thing that's happened to me".
Her dad has several long-term health conditions, affecting Erin and her two sisters.
"When I go home, if I don't have sport after school, I make sure my dad is OK, get him what he needs and then do my homework," she said.
"I make sure that is all out of the way before I help with dinner."
She said the charity "helped a lot with anxiety for exam preparation" and "provided days out so I can take my mind off things".
Miriam Martin, chief executive of Caring Together said: "There will be young carers trying to get homework done alongside doing the cooking, washing up, or cleaning.
"Their caring role may include getting someone washed and into bed, administering medication and doing the food shop.
"Having a break and the right support are essential."
