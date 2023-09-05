Peterborough car meet crash leaves spectator in hospital
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following a collision at an illegal car meet, police said.
Officers were called at about 22:00 BST to the DPD depot near Waterworth Road, Peterborough, on Saturday.
A spectator found unconscious was taken to hospital with leg and head injuries.
Police said the driver of one of the cars, who fled the scene, was later located and the car seized. The driver will be interviewed at a later date.
Another driver, who had previously received a section 59 notice for anti-social behaviour, had his car seized at the event, which involved 50 cars.
PC James Goose said: "Several other notices of intended prosecutions are in progress for recent car meets.
"We will look to take robust action against anyone else found committing offences, as further evidence becomes available."
Julie Stevenson chairs a task and finish group at Peterborough City Council's which was formed to tackle illegal car meets.
She said the incident was "distressing" adding: "Not only has another person been injured at one of these unauthorised car meets, but the driver involved left the scene with no care for the condition of the person lying injured in the road.
"These events are not safe and until the organisers take responsibility to ensure they are safe and pose no problems for local communities, we will continue to work with the local police and council to push them out of Peterborough."
The injured man remains in hospital and police are appealing for witnesses.
