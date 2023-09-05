Woman dies after two vehicle crash at Wherstead
A woman in her 30s has died after a collision involving two vehicles.
Suffolk Police were called to The Strand, Wherstead, near the Suffolk Food Hall entrance, at about 07:25 BST.
The crash involved a Ford Fiesta and a Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck. The woman, who was driving the Fiesta, died at the scene.
The road remains closed between the junctions of the A137 and B1080 during recovery work. Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage.
