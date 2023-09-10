September heat: Cambridge records 32.8C matching 1949 Maldon record
Temperatures have hit their highest levels in the eastern region for September since 1949.
Cambridge NIAB recorded 32.8C (91.04F), matching the temperature last recorded on 4 September 1949 in Maldon, Essex.
Meteorologist Dan Holley said: "For our region, this is the highest we've recorded this late in the year, and we may actually beat it today."
Saturday was the hottest day of the year, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.
Mr Holley, from Norwich-based WeatherQuest, said: "As our climate continues to warm, and here in the East of England we've seen the largest increase in temperature in the UK, you are going to continue to push the extreme range of temperatures in this part of the world."
During the 2022 summer heatwave, Cambridge University Botanic Garden recorded 39.9C (103.8F).
