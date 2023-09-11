Peterborough's Ferry Meadows begins 'dogs on leads' trial

There have been concerns for wildlife at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough
By Shariqua Ahmed
BBC News, Peterborough

A park trust has created a "dogs on leads" rule at a beauty spot after reports of out-of-control animals.

Peterborough's Ferry Meadows introduced it last week as a short trial on the busiest paths of the park.

In once instance, the operators heard about a dog attacking a swan during nesting season.

Despite resistance from some dog walkers, the Nene Park Trust said feedback overall from visitors had been "positive".

It said: "We are gathering further feedback to see what further changes we can make.

"We will be running the trial until the end of October and will then make further decisions about any changes or tweaks we would like to make."

