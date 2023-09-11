Witcham Toll: Hit-and-run driver jailed over biker crash death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a motorcyclist when turning out of a petrol station and then fled has been jailed.
Ian Parnell, 57, from Outwell, Norfolk, died on the A142 at Witcham Toll, Cambridgeshire, on 20 May.
Luke Davidson, 20, from Mepal, later phoned police before he was arrested.
He admitted causing death by driving while disqualified and uninsured at Cambridge Crown Court and was jailed for four years and seven months.
Davidson, who was turning right out of a petrol station, drove his Chrysler in front of Mr Parnell's Suzuki GSX motorcycle heading westbound towards Sutton.
After the crash, he got out of his car and looked at Mr Parnell before fleeing the scene, said Cambridgeshire Police.
Davidson, who had been identified on the service station's CCTV, called police an hour later to claim responsibility.
Cambridgeshire Police said its investigations revealed he was disqualified from driving after a previous drug-driving conviction.
Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: "This was a terrible collision that saw a much-loved father lose his life and our thoughts continue to be with his family.
"Davidson selfishly got behind the wheel of the car despite knowing he was disqualified and only he will know why he did what he did.
"Ultimately, I am glad he has faced justice and I hope this sentence gives Mr Parnell's family some closure."
Davidson was also disqualified from driving for eight years.
