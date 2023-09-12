Jailed Peterborough man threw washing machine at police from window
A man who threw a sofa and white goods - including a washing machine and fridge - at police while trying to evade capture has been jailed.
Safin Mustafa, 30, of Lincoln Road in Peterborough, targeted police and others with various objects, which he threw from a flat window in June.
After a forced entry, he was arrested.
He admitted three counts of criminal damage and one count of affray and was sentenced to one year and four months in jail by Cambridge Crown Court.
Police said Mustafa first came to their attention when he caused damage to Boroughbury Medical Centre on Craig Street, Peterborough, on 8 June.
He used a fire extinguisher to damage a wall and shouted abuse at a doctor when he was told no appointments were available.
Mustafa later returned and broke an electric door.
'Dangerous situation'
He then barricaded himself inside a property on Lincoln Road, told officers he had a knife and set several small fires, they said.
During a four-hour stand-off, Mustafa threw various contents out of the flat - including a sofa, washing machine, fridge, freezer and food - at officers and other emergency services below.
He then destroyed fixtures, fittings and furniture inside the flat while threatening to harm officers.
Police forced entry to the property and arrested him.
Mustafa admitted causing criminal damage valued at more than £35,000 and affray.
Speaking after sentencing, PC Malachi Creedon said: "As police officers, we come to work knowing that we will often be faced with dangerous situations.
"However, the abuse the officers dealing with Mustafa endured is completely unacceptable, as well as that experienced by staff at the medical centre. I am pleased this was recognised by the judge when sentencing."
