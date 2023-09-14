Cambridge care home moves from 'good' to 'inadequate' rating
A city care home's rating has been dropped from "good" to "inadequate" following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
St George's Court in Cambridge was visited in June and July following reports people were not always receiving safe and dignified care.
The CQC has placed the home in special measures and said it would monitor its service closely.
The care home said: "We acknowledge and take seriously the concerns expressed."
Gill Hodgson-Reilly, CQC deputy director, said: "We were disappointed to find leaders hadn't made sure staff always had the skills, knowledge and confidence to support people's needs and provide people with safe and dignified care."
She said the report found "one person eating in the same room as soiled bedding and saw a staff member supporting someone's toileting needs without closing the door.
"This is unsafe, undignified and an unacceptable way to treat people."
The report added the "home environment wasn't always clean or well-maintained".
'Actions to improve'
The care home, which is run by St George's Court Healthcare Limited, said: "The rating provided by the CQC shed light on areas where our service may have fallen short of regulatory requirements.
"We wish to reassure everyone that we have been and continue to take immediate actions to improve and resolve these matters."
The care home added that the sector had faced a number of challenges, including around staffing, and it was undertaking a recruitment campaign.
The CQC said it would continue to closely "monitor" the home "to ensure people are being cared for safely and will return to check that the necessary improvements have been made".
