Cambridgeshire Wilko staff invited to apply for NHS jobs
- Published
Wilko staff who are facing losing their jobs have been invited to find a new career in the NHS by a hospital trust.
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has contacted four local Wilko stores to offer workers a chance to consider a range of hospital roles.
The trust is responsible for Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals.
Louise Tibbert, chief people officer from the trust, said they were looking forward to receiving applications.
She said the trust hoped to provide support to Wilko staff during "such an unsettling time in their careers".
The trust currently employs approximately 7,500 members of staff.
All Wilko stores are expected to shut by October and 12,500 staff are at risk of losing their jobs.
Wilko's rivals have been buying parts of the company which means some staff may be re-employed.
Poundland will reopen about 71 Wilko shops under its own brand and B&M has agreed to buy 51 stores.
The Range has agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand which includes Wilko's website.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830.