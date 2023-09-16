Peterborough City College thanked by King Charles III for quilt
City college staff say they were "thrilled" to receive a personal thank you from the King for a 6m (20ft) long quilt to mark his coronation.
Staff at City College Peterborough said they were surprised to receive a card from King Charles III and Queen Camilla this week.
The quilt was made up of 320 squares of fabric, contributed to by communities from across the UK.
People were asked to decorate squares with designs associated with royalty.
They were also told they could represent something personal to themselves in the designs.
The fabrics were sewn together by Sue Burgess, dressmaking tutor at the college.
Through summer, the quilt toured around the region and was displayed at community spaces and schools, including Peterborough Cathedral.
It is expected to be displayed at Queensgate Shopping Centre soon.
Barry Spicer, who came up with the idea, said they hadn't expected such a huge response and that staff were "touched" by the appreciation received.
"We had a huge response from people wanting to get involved including representatives from the prison, knitting groups and schools," he said.
"We even received the squares from as far as Scotland. It came from a Mary, Queen of Scots group, who is buried here in the Peterborough Cathedral."
The college now plans to frame the letter and display it.
Copies of it will also be made and sent out to all those who contributed to the quilt.
