Man left seriously injured after stabbing in Peterborough
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in his neck.
Cambridgeshire Police have launched an appeal after the man, in his 60s, was attacked in Peterborough.
The victim was walking between Star Road and East Road at 00:00 BST on Friday and was approached by a man who demanded he hand over his belongings.
When he refused, the robber stabbed him in the neck and ran off. The victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
The suspect was white, about 5ft 6in (1.67m) with a deep voice and wearing dark clothing.
Det Sgt Justin Parr said: "It is only luck that the victim was not more seriously injured, so we are keen to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.
"We're appealing to anyone who recognises the description, or who has information about the attack, to contact us as a matter of urgency."
