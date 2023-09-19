Peterborough surgery closure 'means eight-mile trip' to see GP
- Published
Closure of a GP's surgery is forcing some residents to travel across a city to see a doctor.
Parnwell Medical Centre in Peterborough's East ward shut last August for necessary building works.
The 1,800 patients under its care are having to look for alternatives, with some even travelling to Ailsworth, more than eight miles (13km) away.
The BBC has contacted Dr Laliwala and Partners, which ran the surgery, for comment.
Lee Taylor, who has lived in Parnwell for the last 23 years, and has been chair of the local community association, said: "The surgery was not up to the mark even before it shut.
"I always had an issue with my medication being missed, every month. It made me so anxious.
"It had issues with inconsistent staff, so it wasn't the best. But at least there was a local service."
The closure had caused inconvenience and stress to patients, especially the elderly, he said, with some forced to spend their pensions on taxi fares to other surgeries.
'There's no choice'
The practice, which had four GPs, was last inspected in 2016 by the Care Quality Commission and rated as "requires improvement".
Patients have been advised to either visit Ailsworth Medical Centre, Newborough Surgery or the Nightingale Centre, all owned by Dr Laliwala and Partners.
They can also re-register with a new Peterborough surgery.
Mr Taylor said it had been "challenging" to get accepted at other practices, meaning he was "stuck" with Ailsworth.
"There's no choice but to make the journey of more than eight miles every time we need to see a doctor," he said.
One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she had been with the practice for 20 years with "absolutely no issues".
She said she had since registered with another surgery.
"The new practice is large and busy. I accept I was upset and fearful and have no complaints about the new practice but it lacks the personal connection that I built up with Parnwell," she said.
One resident said trying to book appointments at Ailsworth was a "nightmare", while another said: "It's difficult to get there if you don't drive, like my elderly parents."
Labour councillors for the East ward, Shabina Qayyum and Sam Hemraj, alongside Andrew Pakes, Labour's Parliamentary candidate for Peterborough, launched a "re-open Parnwell Medical Centre" petition two weeks ago.
Ms Qayyum and Mr Pakes have called Parnwell "a GP desert".
Ms Qayyum said: "Patients are being re-directed to either Newborough surgery or Ailsworth surgery. However, they are more than eight miles away and have got limited options for public transport.
"It's just not fair."
The group has been in talks with the practice owners and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care Board (ICB) since May.
A second petition, launched by Parnwell resident Rahul Ramechandra, is also calling for the surgery's reopening.
Peterborough's Conservative MP Paul Bristow has supported it, saying he would be meeting the doctors for an update.
Together, both the petitions have received about 150 signatures.
The ICB confirmed the practice had to be closed due to necessary building works but did not comment further.
