Norwich City's Flynn Clarke jailed for dangerous driving
- Published
A footballer has been jailed for 12 months for causing serious injury to three people by dangerous driving.
Norwich City midfielder Flynn Clarke, 20, pleaded guilty to the charges, which related to an incident in Thorney near Peterborough in April 2022.
Clarke, who scored on his Scotland Under-21 debut last year, was also given an interim driving ban during sentencing at Cambridge Crown Court.
He had not played for City's first team since signing for them two years ago.
Earlier this month he was sent on a season-long loan to Dagenham & Redbridge of the National League.
In a statement, Norwich City FC, who bought him for an undisclosed fee from Peterborough United, said: "Following the decision, the club will now consider the matter internally in accordance with its own disciplinary procedure."
Dagenham & Redbridge FC said they were "unable to make any further comment until Norwich City have completed their own inquiry in accordance with their disciplinary procedures".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830.