Cambridge United reveal new badge design
Cambridge United has revealed a new crest that it believes has "resonance with the club and supporters".
Majority owner Paul Barry said at the end of last season that the club wanted to update its crest from 1986, with surveyed fans also in favour.
The new design, incorporating Magdelene Bridge in Cambridge and an open book, is also to be put before supporters.
"We believe we have created a crest which honours the club's past and looks ahead to the future," Mr Barry said.
"It's clever but simple design re-imagines several traditional elements that have resonance with the club and its supporters."
Mr Barry said the club was fully aware that the 1986-designed crest was all many fans had ever known, but its design did not reference the club's history.
"We believe we can do better - most critically, have something that better reflects our identity and history as a club and city," he added.
"Our city is the birthplace of the rules of the game and gave football to the world.
"We should celebrate that again."
The new crest features the turrets of Magdalene Bridge, with the initials CU incorporated in an open book design as a nod to "the most famous city in the world to study".
In a statement on its website, the club said there was a "high level of excitement" about the new crest and a survey would be sent out to fans next week.
