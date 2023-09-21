Peterborough village joins fight to save 'indispensable' pet shop
A village has come together to raise funds to help its pet supplies store that is "struggling to stay open".
D & A Sanders Pet Care Specialists has been in Yaxley, near Peterborough, since 1976.
The owners said competition from cheaper online retailers, rising costs and Covid-19 had put the business in danger.
Earlier this week, they started a fundraiser as a "last hope" and more than £2,500 has been raised so far.
The main revenue for the shop comes from selling its own brand products, including a variety of pet treats and food.
David Sanders Sr opened the shop nearly 50 years ago.
His granddaughter Shannon Sanders, who works for him, first shared the fundraiser appeal on the Yaxley Gazette Facebook page.
Within a day she said "support started to pour in for her grandad's little shop".
People from the village who supported the appeal told the BBC, Mr Sanders has been a "backbone for the community" and that "they are thankful for his helpful service".
Ms Sanders said: "The shop used to be very busy with people queuing outside. But now most days we are just waiting for the doorbell to go.
"Apart from online competition, the cost of living crisis has impacted us badly. Our electricity bill for the year has gone up from £3,500 to more than £10,000.
"Our wholesalers have risen their prices as well making it difficult to make any profit.
"But grandad has been humbled and overwhelmed with the support we have got."
'Indispensable'
Customer Sheila Wayland called the shop a "kingpin in the village centre".
"As a widow, it's a highlight of my shopping to pop in and say hello and know that they care," she said.
Justine Widdall, who runs the Yaxley Gazette, said: "I have known David and Shannon for many years, and they've earned a stellar reputation in our community.
"Their business is indispensable, and it's crucial to support it.
"This heart-warming response demonstrates the unwavering customer loyalty towards David, his family, and the hidden gem that is D&A Sanders Pet Care."
The fundraising appeal will be live until the end of the month.
Ms Sanders said the family was "grateful to the village community".
She said: "Grandad can hardly believe it. But I told him it wasn't just a shop. People would pop in for a chat or even a cuppa.
"He helped a lot of people over the years, so it's nice to see the support reciprocated.
"Due to the challenges we have faced, we have a lot of backlog bills and this money will help us get on top of these things, make sure we are well stocked.
"Hopefully we can get the business back on track."
