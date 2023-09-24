Wisbech 'sinkhole' appears near primary school
A "sinkhole" has appeared on a busy road near a primary school.
A member of a community Facebook page for Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, posted a photo of the unexpected opening on Saturday evening.
Lauren Holmes said the hole was near to her home in Elm Road and warned others to be careful.
Ms Holmes told the BBC it had been reported to police and a barrier had since been put in place around the hole by a highways team.
On Facebook, other people expressed concern about the risk to traffic and close proximity to Elm Road Primary School.
In January, another sink hole appeared in Victoria Road, less than half a mile away from Elm Road.
Members of Fenland District Council representing Wisbech have been contacted for comment.
