Cambridgeshire: Fulbourn man jailed for 'brutal' axe attack on brother
- Published
A man who attacked his brother with an axe before stabbing himself to make it appear as self-defence has been jailed.
Rhys Jolley, 27, hit his younger brother over the head while the pair watched television at their home in Fulbourn, Cambridgeshire, on 3 May.
Detectives said Jolley claimed he acted in self-defence, saying his sibling had stabbed him three times in the leg.
He admitted a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent at Cambridge Crown Court.
Cambridgeshire Police said the brother - who suffered a fractured skull and had to have 14 stitches - fled to a neighbour's house and called for help after the "unprovoked attack".
Investigations and admissions from Jolley revealed he had purchased the axe a few days beforehand following a previous dispute between the brothers in December 2022, which left him with a sore hip, police said.
Jolley, of Cambridge Road, Fulbourn, was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.
He was also given a four-year restraining order not to contact the victim.
Det Con Molly Halksworth, who conducted the investigation, said: "This was a pre-planned brutal attack on a family member which has left both lives shattered, emphasising the devastating consequences of violence within our homes.
"I am relieved that Jolley has now appeared in court and faced justice."