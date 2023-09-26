Cambridgeshire drug dealer jailed after taking selfies with cannabis
- Published
A drug dealer who took selfies with his home-grown cannabis has been jailed.
Police seized cannabis and cocaine with a street value of more than £3,000 from the home of Derek Waters, 36, in Ramsey Road, St Ives, Cambridgeshire, in 2020.
They also found 317 phone images of cannabis, including the selfies.
Waters, who had previously admitted drug possession and supply offences, was jailed for three years and nine months at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday.
Police first stopped him in London Road, St Ives, after he was spotted driving without a licence on 8 September 2020.
He was searched and officers seized £980 in cash, a mobile phone and cannabis.
A further search uncovered cannabis cultivation equipment at his home, along with signs that there had previously been a cannabis farm in the loft.
Police searched his home again on 28 November 2020, seizing a further £855 in cash and finding cannabis and cocaine with a street value of more than £3,000, along with more mobile phones linking him to drug dealing.
Waters admitted possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, two counts of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of Class B and C drugs and being concerned in their supply.
PC Katie Glass said the "overwhelming" evidence confirmed Waters' involvement in dealing drugs across St Ives and Huntingdonshire.
"Drug dealing continues to be a priority for police because of the associated crime that comes with it, including theft, violence and knife carrying," she said.
