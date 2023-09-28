Peterborough charity 'empowering' the homeless with football
A city charity has started football sessions for homeless people to help them "improve their health without being judged."
Light Project Peterborough is offering weekly training in Bretton, in partnership with the Posh Foundation and Living Sports UK.
Visitors to the city's rough sleeper centre, Garden House, can join the sessions for free.
The participants have described the football project as "empowering".
The initiative was launched on 14 September after feedback from the homeless community wanting to "get active".
Former forklift instructor Roy Stubbs, from Peterborough, who has been a guest at Garden House since April, said the sessions helped "calm him down".
"I was at risk of harming myself but since coming to the centre, I have got a lot of support," he said.
"I just moved into accommodation supported by Peterborough City Council.
"I used to go to the regional pool, but that shut. So these sessions are great for us to get exercise."
Mr Stubbs is now a volunteer at the homeless centre but says he would like to get back into work by next year.
Cameron Wallis, 23, who has been homeless for eight months and suffers with anxiety, said he hoped the sport would help him "re-channel his energy in a positive way."
He said: "The football has been amazing and it's a lot of fun. It's an outlet for me and I am grateful for these sessions."
Living Sport UK granted £3,200 to the project, which helped provide 55 pairs of football boots. The remaining kit and coaches for the games have been supported by the Posh Foundation.
Peterborough Rugby Union Football Club has also lent its pitches and shower facilities to the players.
Paddy Berryman, services manager at Light Project Peterborough, thanked the people involved in the programme.
He said: "It is helping our guests by giving them a sense of purpose and belonging.
"We are slowly opening this project to our guests and hopefully we can have more people enjoying it."
The Posh foundation said it was "thrilled" to be supporting the initiative.
Community manager Jenna Lusk said: "Football helps to bring communities and organisations together, which we are incredibly proud to showcase here."
The charity supports homeless people and rough sleepers, with help such as GP visits, barber sessions and CV writing at Garden House.
It told the BBC it was welcoming about 200 people a month.
Peterborough City Council said they were currently supporting 30 rough sleepers in the city, compared to 24 last year.