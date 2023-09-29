Flooding hits homes and three schools near Peterborough
- Published
A burst water pipe has led to "nightmare" flooding and the closure of three primary schools.
People in Farcet and Yaxley, near Peterborough, have been left with little or no water since 04:00 BST.
Some residents on Peterborough Road in Farcet said their properties were "severely damaged", while Yaxley's Fourfields, William De Yaxley and Yaxley Infant schools said they would remain closed on Friday.
Anglian Water engineers were on site.
Mum-of-two, Andi Siago, said her family was "devastated" by the damage caused to their house.
She has had to leave her 11-month-old baby with a friend due to no water supply and a "wet house".
"We were woken up by neighbours at five o'clock with dramatic scenes outside and inside the house," she said.
"It was a nightmare to get my son to school [which is open]. The driveway was water-logged and our wellies were in the garden which is also flooded. So, I had to piggie-back him from the front door to the end of the drive.
"Our lounge, kitchen everything is ruined. Laptops, tablets, children's toys, kitchen appliances - they were all under water, about half a foot. It's all destroyed.
"But the community sprit has been amazing. Neighbours looking out for each other. The Farcet school is open today and they have been asking parents if they can help with anything. "
A couple, who did not wished to be named, said they only moved into their new home on Thursday.
"The water has gone under the floorboards and it's quite dangerous with the electrics," they said.
"We got our keys only yesterday and now we have nowhere to stay. We are heartbroken. We don't know what to do or how long this is going to take."
Another resident said they helped a family find and rescue their fish which had been "washed away with the flood water".
Three schools in the region including Fourfields Community Primary school, William De Yaxley C of E Academy and Yaxley Infant school have announced they will remain shut today.
It is believed they share the same water pipeline.
Peterborough Road in Farcet was closed as Anglian Water engineers carried out repairs.
In a message sent out to residents and on its website, the water company apologised for the inconvenience and said the water supply should be restored by 16:00.
