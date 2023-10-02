Historic gatehouse near Peterborough Cathedral could be sold
An historic gatehouse near a cathedral could be sold as a council considers its options for the future.
Peterborough's Chauffeurs Cottage, managed by Metal Culture, has been used as a space for artists since 2011.
Its tenants include Peterborough Presents, theatre company Eastern Angles and production company Red 7.
A Peterborough City Council report said Metal Culture received Arts Council funding to "explore" sale, lease, and relocation options for its tenants.
Metal Culture will continue to run the cottage on St Peters Road, which was once part of Peterborough Cathedral's grounds, before the building's options are considered.
The council, which owns the building, agreed to grant Metal Culture £150,000 until 2025, with ongoing activity at the hub among conditions to be met for the money.
Other conditions include hosting artists in residence and developing opportunities for community engagement with the arts.
