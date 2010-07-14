Image caption The suspect is described as white, in his twenties and about 6ft (1.82m) tall

A man who attacked a female runner in Cornwall is being sought by police.

The woman was running along the disused railway track between Pensilva and Minions at about 1515 BST on Monday.

A man walking in the opposite direction attempted to drag her into the gorse before she fought him off and he fled towards Minions.

The suspect is described as white, in his twenties and about 6ft (1.82m) tall. He was thin with long dark hair and wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information or who thinks that they may have seen the man is urged to contact the police.