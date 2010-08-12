Image caption South Crofty was the last working tin mine in Europe

Two planning applications have been submitted to Cornwall Council as part of plans to restart commercial mining on the South Crofty site.

In one, Western United Mines has asked to move infrastructure and buildings to what would be a more convenient area on the site if operations started.

The second seeks to extend mining permissions to double the previous underground operating area.

Test drilling for copper has started two miles away at Rosewarne.

South Crofty was the last working tin mine in Europe when it closed in 1998.

Tin market recovery

The application relating to the infrastructure aims to equipment across the 2.5 mile (4km) wide site to the Tuckingmill Decline mine entrance.

The move would make operations more convenient by having facilities closer to where mining would be carried out

It would allow the recycling of building materials already on site, Western United Mines said.

If approved, the scheme would remove the blight of prominent buildings on the site near Camborne which have stood derelict.

A new processing plant is being designed for to handle several ore types found in recent exploration.

The applications come as the price of tin on world markets stages a strong recovery.

In August tin prices had broken back through the $20,000 (£13,000) a tonne level.