Sick cruise passenger airlifted to Cornwall hospital
- 1 September 2011
An 87-year-old woman who was in a critical condition onboard a cruise liner off west Cornwall has been flown to hospital in Truro.
The woman, who was believed to be from the US, was rescued from the liner off Cape Cornwall at about 10:20 BST.
A rescue helicopter from RNAS Culdrose took the woman to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske.
Coastguards said they did not know what was wrong with her but she was in a "serious" condition.
The cruise liner is expected to arrive in Bristol on Friday.