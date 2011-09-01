Care providers in Cornwall 'to lose staff' Unison warns
- Published
Some organisations which help adults with learning difficulties in Cornwall are in danger of losing 30% of staff because of savings plans, a union says.
Cornwall Council wants all to make savings of £4m in adult care as part of £110m savings plans over four years.
Unison said 100 out of 300 people it knew in the learning difficulty sector were considering finding new jobs.
The Brandon Trust, which provides some services, said it was not expecting such a loss of staff.
'Difficult situation'
Cornwall Council pays organisations including the trust and Mencap to provide adult services.
Stuart Roden, from Unison, said some carers could not survive as the savings plans resulted in reduced wages in some organisations.
He said: "We're getting the impression that a huge number of staff want to leave the service, which is really worrying because that will have an impact on service users.
"Of 300 we know about, we understand that more than 100 have indicated that they have a desire to leave.
"If that was to happen, it would mean some services couldn't continue."
The Brandon Trust, which helps 90 people in the county and has 2,000 staff across the South West, said it was not expecting such a loss.
Trust director of communications Steve Day said fewer than 3% of staff said they intended to hand in their notice.
However, about the sector in general, he added: "There's a lot of feeling out there and some individuals are being placed in a difficult situation."
The Conservative-Independent-run council said that, despite the savings plans, it was working protect services.