A nightclub in Newquay has been told it must stop its lap dancing after breaking rules.

Cornwall Council refused to renew an adult entertainment licence held by Halos Gentlemen's Club after complaints that dancers were getting closer than the 3ft (1m) allowed.

The club's owner said he was considering an appeal.

Two years ago another Newquay nightclub, Divas, also lost its adult entertainment licence.

Denise Mutton, chairman of the licensing sub-committee, who saw CCTV footage of the lap dancers, said: "We saw several incidents of dancers crossing the line over a two day period."

Tougher guidelines

Tracy Earnshaw, who has campaigned against this part of Newquay's night-time economy for several years, said: "Let's be clear, neither Halos nor Divas lost their licence for lap dancing because myself and a few others don't like lap dancing.

"Halos licence was removed by Cornwall Council because of CCTV evidence which was provided by the police which showed serious, repeated blatant breaches of Halos licence."

The owner of the club told BBC News he planned to continue trading as an ordinary nightclub.

Insp Ian Drummond-Smith of Newquay police said: "We had received intelligence that the licensing condition relating to the 3ft rule was being breached and officers visited the premises to investigate in July 2011.

"They observed a breach and a subsequent check of the premises own CCTV showed multiple breaches over that weekend.

"We therefore asked the licensing panel to review the licence and we are happy with the outcome."

A separate application by Halos, for a sexual entertainments venue licence, is due to be heard next week.

The licences were brought in by the government earlier this year, introducing tougher guidelines for lap dancing clubs.