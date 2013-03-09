Norovirus-hit Cornwall hospitals tell visitors to stay away
Visitors are being asked to stay away from some of Cornwall's hospitals in an effort to contain the spread of the norovirus vomiting bug.
Managers said a number of wards and bays were affected at the Royal Cornwall in Truro, West Cornwall in Penzance and St Michael's in Hayle.
Patients' families and friends should not visit unless the circumstances were exceptional, health bosses said.
They said outpatient appointments and urgent surgery were going ahead.
The call comes after bosses confirmed on Wednesday the Royal Cornwall Hospital had been "in crisis" following an outbreak of the vomiting bug, resulting in it being put on major incident status.
It stepped down from the status on Thursday.
Up to 20 operations a day were cancelled during the major incident. They are to be rescheduled.