Beach users told to cover up in Newquay Tesco branch
A Tesco store in a Cornish resort has told shoppers wearing just swimwear and bikinis to cover up.
Tesco confirmed customers to its Express outlet in East Street, Newquay, were being asked to wear a T-shirt and shoes if coming in from a nearby beach.
The supermarket said people were being asked to cover up so all customers felt "comfortable" while shopping.
A spokesman said: "Whilst we know many people like to quickly pop in, we ask that people are considerate of others."
