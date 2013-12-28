Two men who were in a toy inflatable boat and wearing penguin and Santa costumes have been taken to a Cornish harbour by the RNLI after they were seen drifting out to sea.

Falmouth Coastguard said the pair left Marazion and were paddling towards Penzance, without life jackets.

It said it received a "number of calls" from concerned members of the public.

The men were taken to Newyln Harbour by the Penlee inshore lifeboat at about 12:30 GMT.

A spokesman from Falmouth Coastguard said the men claimed they were raising money for charity.