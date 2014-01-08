Cornwall's Jamaica Inn, immortalised by Daphne Du Maurier, goes on sale
A pub in Cornwall, immortalised in a novel by Daphne du Maurier, has gone on sale with an asking price of £2m.
Jamaica Inn, near Bodmin, was also once owned by the thriller writer Alistair MacLean.
The pub and hotel shares its title with one of Ms du Maurier's most famous books.
It has been put up for sale by John and Wendy Watts who have owned the business for the last 40 years and are now planning to retire.
Jamaica Inn was built in 1750 as a coaching inn called on by weary travellers using the turnpike between Launceston and Bodmin.
It is thought smugglers used the inn to hide contraband and that the inn gained its name because it did a considerable trade in rum.
In 1788 Jamaica Inn was extended to include a coach house, stables and a tack room.
Today the inn features the original writing desk used by Daphne du Maurier and a large number of her possessions.
In 1930, the author stayed at the inn on the moorlands of Bodmin.
The atmosphere is said to have inspired her to write the book which was also dramatised in 1936 by Alfred Hitchcock.
The BBC recently announced a new adaptation of Jamaica Inn which is due to be shown around Easter.
Matthew Smith, director of Christie and Co in Exeter, said: "The family which has owned Jamaica Inn since 1973, are now looking to retire.
"Given the history, the location and the trading records, we anticipate a great deal of interest."