Newquay assault leaves man seriously injured
A man has been seriously injured in an assault in Newquay.
Police and an ambulance were called to Fernhill Road at about 12:50 BST. The man was later airlifted to the Royal Cornwall Hospital.
Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses into the "very serious assault".
Officers said they were looking for a bald male, between 5ft 8in (1.73m) and 5ft 10in (1.78m) tall, of average build and possibly wearing a grey top.
