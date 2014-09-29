Two men arrested after Millendreath shooting

Two men have been arrested by police investigating the shooting of a woman in Cornwall.

A woman in her 50s was attacked in Millendreath car park on Sunday. She sustained a low-calibre gunshot to the head, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A firearms operation was launched in the nearby town of Looe on Monday after police were alerted to the incident.

A 44-year-old man from Looe has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police also arrested a 47-year-old man from Looe on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both are in custody.

The woman was believed to have been shot at about 23:00 BST on Sunday, police said.

Officers launched a manhunt at about 07:00 BST after an ambulance crew alerted them to the woman's injuries.

She was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with a head injury and an injured shoulder, police said.

The two men were arrested at about 14:30 BST near St Martin's churchyard, officers added.

