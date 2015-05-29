Fishermen's Mission in Newlyn sold after 112 years
- Published
A charity which has supported fishermen for more than 100 years has sold its base in Cornwall.
The Fishermen's Mission in Newlyn opened in 1903, but the charity said the building was no longer cost-effective to run.
It sold the centre to a local businessman, and said it hoped to use the proceeds to benefit the area.
The mission provides practical and spiritual support for fishermen and their families.
'Huge cost'
Julian Waring, from the charity, said that in the 1960s and 1970s there was a demand to house fishermen, feed them fresh meals and provide clothing in emergencies.
He said: "Those demands have changed. We're still here in Newlyn and a memorial room will remain, but there's no need for accommodation or a canteen. If accommodation is needed we'll house them in a B&B.
"To manage a building comes at a huge cost and if it's not used to its full potential it needs to be reassessed."
Mr Waring said 88p of every £1 donated to the charity was spent helping fishermen and the move would allow the charity to "better serve the county as a whole" rather than just Newlyn.
In 2014 the mission provided emergency grants of £500 to fishermen in Cornwall who were unable to work due to prolonged winter storms.
The mission has had a presence in Cornwall since 1896. It was initially based in Penzance and moved to Newlyn in 1903.