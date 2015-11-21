Cornwall

Gordon Ramsay to demolish and replace £4.4m Cornwall home

  • 21 November 2015
Gordon Ramsay
Image caption Gordon Ramsay bought the holiday property in Rock, a coastal fishing village in north Cornwall

Gordon Ramsay has submitted plans to demolish his £4.4m house in Cornwall and replace it with a luxury villa.

The chef reportedly plans to build a five bedroom villa with a swimming pool, and a three-bedroom boathouse.

Ramsay bought the property in Rock earlier this year.

Councillor Carol Mould said St Minver Lowlands Parish Council was notified of the pre-application at its last meeting.

Fashionable address

Mrs Mould said: "Rock is notoriously a place for second homes, and particularly high-end second homes."

However, she said she did not foresee any tension with local residents.

Rock is considered a fashionable coastal location and has attracted many affluent property buyers.

The fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall lies opposite Padstow, where Rick Stein has a fish and chip shop, as well as a seafood restaurant.

Figures from the 2011 Census showed that Cornwall was the local authority area where the greatest number of people recorded a second address.

If the pre-application is successful, a formal planning application is likely to be put out for public consultation in December.

The BBC has attempted to reach Ramsay for comment.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites