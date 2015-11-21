Image caption Gordon Ramsay bought the holiday property in Rock, a coastal fishing village in north Cornwall

Gordon Ramsay has submitted plans to demolish his £4.4m house in Cornwall and replace it with a luxury villa.

The chef reportedly plans to build a five bedroom villa with a swimming pool, and a three-bedroom boathouse.

Ramsay bought the property in Rock earlier this year.

Councillor Carol Mould said St Minver Lowlands Parish Council was notified of the pre-application at its last meeting.

Fashionable address

Mrs Mould said: "Rock is notoriously a place for second homes, and particularly high-end second homes."

However, she said she did not foresee any tension with local residents.

Rock is considered a fashionable coastal location and has attracted many affluent property buyers.

The fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall lies opposite Padstow, where Rick Stein has a fish and chip shop, as well as a seafood restaurant.

Figures from the 2011 Census showed that Cornwall was the local authority area where the greatest number of people recorded a second address.

If the pre-application is successful, a formal planning application is likely to be put out for public consultation in December.

The BBC has attempted to reach Ramsay for comment.