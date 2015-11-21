Gordon Ramsay to demolish and replace £4.4m Cornwall home
Gordon Ramsay has submitted plans to demolish his £4.4m house in Cornwall and replace it with a luxury villa.
The chef reportedly plans to build a five bedroom villa with a swimming pool, and a three-bedroom boathouse.
Ramsay bought the property in Rock earlier this year.
Councillor Carol Mould said St Minver Lowlands Parish Council was notified of the pre-application at its last meeting.
Fashionable address
Mrs Mould said: "Rock is notoriously a place for second homes, and particularly high-end second homes."
However, she said she did not foresee any tension with local residents.
Rock is considered a fashionable coastal location and has attracted many affluent property buyers.
The fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall lies opposite Padstow, where Rick Stein has a fish and chip shop, as well as a seafood restaurant.
Figures from the 2011 Census showed that Cornwall was the local authority area where the greatest number of people recorded a second address.
If the pre-application is successful, a formal planning application is likely to be put out for public consultation in December.
The BBC has attempted to reach Ramsay for comment.