A light aircraft has crashed with two passengers on board in Perranporth, Cornwall.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called to the Piper Warrior plane at Trevellas Airfield at around 17:30 BST.

The South West Ambulance Service said one male and one female passenger had safely got out of the aircraft.

The pair were taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital with non-serious head injuries.

Image caption One male and one female passenger had safely got out of the aircraft

Image caption The passengers were taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital with possible head injuries