A boy has attended a Gary Barlow concert as the star's personal guest after writing to him saying he was angry after missing out on a ticket.

Zachary Simmons' mother was 164th in the online queue when 6,500 tickets went on sale for his Cornwall gig in November, but still failed to get any.

Zachary, 9, told the Take That singer tickets were put on secondary sites for £260, minutes after the show sold out.

On Wednesday night, Zachary and his mum watched one of his concerts for free.

Samantha Simmons, from Redruth, said her son wrote the letter because he wanted to tell the singer genuine fans were missing out and that people should not buy tickets just to sell them for a profit.

Gary Barlow responded on social media, offering to have him as his personal guest at the show at The Eden Project.

Ms Simmons said it was a "dream come true" for her son to meet the singer.

"He never thought his letter would get to Gary, let alone end up meeting him," she said.

Zachary met Barlow backstage before the gig and was thanked for bringing up the issue of touts snapping up tickets.

"You said what was on everybody's minds," said Barlow. "He put it into words. What a star you are.

"Did you see Twitter? Everyone was writing notes and messages saying how brilliant your letter was."

In November, the Eden Sessions said there had been "massive" demand for the Gary Barlow tickets at what was a "relatively small venue".

It said tickets sold out as quickly as any sold to date, and the unprecedented demand meant even people high up in the queue were not successful.