Image caption Jan Stuart is believed to have fallen on the cathedral's rear steps following Evensong

A minute's silence has been held at Truro Cathedral for a woman who died after a fall there last Sunday.

Jan Stuart, 66, died at Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske, after suffering "serious head injuries", her local vicar said.

It is thought she fell on the steps of the cathedral while leaving the Sunday service, and died on Tuesday.

The Reverend Simon Bone said: "Jan is a much loved, wife, mother, grandmother and friend."

Mrs Stuart's local church, St Piran's Church, Perranarworthal, said it would also be holding a minute's silence.

The Dean of Truro, the Very Reverend Roger Bush, said her death had had a "huge impact" on the cathedral community.